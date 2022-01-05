In a shocking turn of events, Korean actress Kim Mi-soo has passed away. The actress who was known for her role in K-drama Snowdrop died at 31. However, her cause of death still remains a mystery. After the news of her demise went viral, it was her agency Landscape Entertainment that confirmed the sad news and also mentioned that the deceased's family is currently shocked. Even Kim Mi-soo's fans mourned the loss of the actress on social media. Check out how fans reacted to her demise below. Kim Mi-soo Dies at 31; Korean Actress Was Known for Her Roles in Snowdrop, Hellbound.

a heartbreaking news of our dearest yeo jung min played by actress Kim Mi Soo passed away today at the age of 31. We give our deepest condolences to her family and friends. May she rest in peace#Snowdrop pic.twitter.com/kjcBC9W2Oy — jenniepink (@lili_bl4ckpink) January 5, 2022

You'll be missed 💔 May your soul rest in peace, Kim Mi Soo 🙏pic.twitter.com/oncTLgKE5L — S (@RevivaI1989) January 5, 2022

we didn't expect this. this is actually shocking. deepest condolence, kim mi soo. watching snowdrop will be more painful right now :< pic.twitter.com/SPRYEqMcmT — barbara (@barbslovesick) January 5, 2022

one of jeong min's powerful lines.. rest in peace kim mi soo :(( pic.twitter.com/MPShIeETcs — 🍃 (@jennieski) January 5, 2022

She's one of my fave characters from Snowdrop..😭 Rest in Peace, Actress Kim Mi Soo.💔🕊 You will always have a special place in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/BpSrgqmWVq — pau_blinkue (@pau_blinkue) January 5, 2022

