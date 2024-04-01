Check List of Famous Personalities Born on April 1

  1. Actor Jung Hae-in - Age 36

  2. Spiritual Leader Shivakumara Swami Ji - Age 111

  3. Actress Sri Divya - Age 31

  4. Actress Mahhi Vij -  Age 42

  5. Actor Ayaz Khan - Age 45

  6. Actor Don Hastings - Age 90

  7. Actor Ali MacGraw - Age 85

  8. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff - Age 76 

  9. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox - Age 74 

  10. Actor Annette O’Toole - Age 72 

  11. Director Barry Sonnenfeld - Age 71 

  12. Singer Susan Boyle - Age 63

  13. Actor Jose Zuniga - Age 62 

  14. Country singer Woody Lee - Age 56

  15. Actor Jessica Collins - Age 53

  16. Rapper-actor Method Man - Age 53

  17. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes - Age 52

  18. Actor David Oyelowo - Age 48

  19. Actor Sam Huntington - Age 42

  20. Actor Taran Killam - Age 42

  21. Actor Matt Lanter - Age 41

  22. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A - Age 38

  23. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm - Age 37 

  24. Actor Asa Butterfield - Age 27

