Check List of Famous Personalities Born on April 1

Actor Jung Hae-in - Age 36 Spiritual Leader Shivakumara Swami Ji - Age 111 Actress Sri Divya - Age 31 Actress Mahhi Vij - Age 42 Actor Ayaz Khan - Age 45 Actor Don Hastings - Age 90 Actor Ali MacGraw - Age 85 Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff - Age 76 Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox - Age 74 Actor Annette O’Toole - Age 72 Director Barry Sonnenfeld - Age 71 Singer Susan Boyle - Age 63 Actor Jose Zuniga - Age 62 Country singer Woody Lee - Age 56 Actor Jessica Collins - Age 53 Rapper-actor Method Man - Age 53 Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes - Age 52 Actor David Oyelowo - Age 48 Actor Sam Huntington - Age 42 Actor Taran Killam - Age 42 Actor Matt Lanter - Age 41 Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A - Age 38 Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm - Age 37 Actor Asa Butterfield - Age 27

