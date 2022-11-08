Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza-starrer Mister Mummy, which was earlier supposed to hit the big screens on November 11, will now arrive a week late at the theatres. The makers today shared a new poster of the comedy film and revealed that Mister Mummy will now be out on November 18. Mister Mummy: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh Team Up for a Comedy-Drama; Check Out First Look Posters!

Have a Look:

RITEISH - GENELIA: 'MISTER MUMMY' MOVES TO NEXT WEEK... #MisterMummy - starring #RiteishDeshmukh and #GeneliaDeshmukh - was slated for release on 11 Nov 2022… Will now release a week later, on 18 Nov 2022… Directed by #ShaadAli. pic.twitter.com/rMJyMCDJzN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2022

