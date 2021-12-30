SB19 is waving the flag pretty high for both P-pop and Southeast Asia these days. The P-Pop Band continues to make waves internationally as their song “Bazinga” continued to be in the No. 1 position in Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart powered by Twitter, on the survey dated January 1. “Bazinga” is the second song to tally as many as three weeks at No. 1, after BTS’ “Butter”, which is maintaining the top position from total six weeks. SB19's 'Bazinga' Replaces BTS 'Butter' At No.1 On Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart!

Checkout The Tweet By Billboard Charts

The #HotTrendingSongs, Powered by Twitter top 10 (chart dated Jan. 1, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 29, 2021

SB19's Bazinga On #1 Position

