Tejasswi Prakash who was last seen in Mann Kasturi Re, will now feature in her second Marathi movie titled School College Ani Life. The trailer of the flick was unveiled by the makers today which sees the Bigg Boss winner in a breathtaking avatar. The movie revolves around three phases of life - school, college and love. Going by the glimpse, the film is packed with lots of drama and emotions. The movie releases in theatres on April 14 and stars Karan Parab as the hero. Mann Kasturi Re: Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde Look Madly in Love New Poster From the Marathi Film (View Pic).

Watch School College Ani Life Trailer:

