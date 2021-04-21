Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh died on April 21 at the age of 89. The deceased's family expressed that Ghosh was in home isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. Reportedly, he was found to be COVID positive on April 14. Shankha Ghosh had received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 for his book Babarer Prarthana. May his soul rest in peace.

Narendra Modi

Shri Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. His works were widely read and admired. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)