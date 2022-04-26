12th Man, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is touted to be a mystery thriller. Starring Mohanlal in the lead, the makers have announced that the teaser of it would be out tomorrow (April 27) at 6pm. The Malayalam film is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. 12th Man New Poster Out! Mohanlal’s Malayalam Thriller Helmed by Jeethu Joseph to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

12th Man Teaser Update

