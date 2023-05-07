Tovino Thomas' Film 2018 box office collection for Day 2 is Rs 3.07 Crore. The multi-starrer is based on a real story of the brave Keralites who saved the state during floods. Speaking about the cast, Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Aju Varghese, Lal, Sudheesh, Gauthami Nair, Indrans, Thanvi Ram, Narein among others will play key roles in the film. 2018 Movie Review: Netizens Hail Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam Film Based on Kerala Floods.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

#2018Movie is on fire at the #Kerala box office! With a whopping 75% growth on day 2, it's hitting it out of the park. After earning 1.85 cr. on day 1, it soared to 3.22 cr on day 2, resulting in a 2-day gross collection of 5.07 cr. Worldwide - 9+ crs approx🔥 BLOCKBUSTER START pic.twitter.com/hDvxYYnLGU — AB George (@AbGeorge_) May 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)