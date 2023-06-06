Jude Anthany Joseph took to Facebook and cleared the air about why 2018 ended up on SonyLIV earlier than expected. He said he respects the two day strike in theatres in Kerala, and also thanked SonyLIV for trusting the film before its release. Jude also called theater owners and audiences "the real heroes". 2018 stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali and Asif Ali among others. 2018 Movie Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How To Watch Tovino Thomas – Jude Anthany Joseph’s Survival Thriller Online.

View Jude Anthany Joseph's Post:

