Jude Anthany Joseph's directorial 2018 is earning well at the Kerala box office. According to reports, the Malayalam flick which is based on Kerala floods has been able to collect a total of Rs 13.12 crore in four days span at the ticket window. The movie stars Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali and many more in important roles. 2018 Movie Review: Jude Anthany Joseph's Film Celebrates Humanity in the Face of Tragedy; Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal Shine In Their Roles (LatestLY Exclusive).

2018 Movie Box Office Update:

#2018Movie 4 Days Kerala BoxOffice Update FRI : 1.85 crores SAT : 3.22 crores SUN : 4.1 crores MON : 3.95 crores Total 4 Days : 13.12 crores 🔥 Extra-Ordinary Hold on First Monday and Excellent Advances For Tuesday Total worldwide Gross crossed ₹32 crores 🙏👌 pic.twitter.com/AexTIeqvKP — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) May 9, 2023

