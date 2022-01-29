The Tamil rom-com Thulladha Manamum Thullum starring Thalapathy Vijay and Simran Bagga released in theatres on January 29, 1999. It has been 23 years since the release of the film and Simran has shared a special still from the movie to celebrate the day. She says, “My most memorable movie with @actorvijay #ThullathaManamumThullum turns 23. Thanks to #Ezhil and team for this wonderful opportunity.”

Vijay And Simran In Thulladha Manamum Thullum

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)