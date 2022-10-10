Allu Arjun thanked his fans and others as he accepted his award for Best Actor for his role in Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa also did a clean sweep at the Filmfare Awards and additionally won Best Director, Best Music Director, Best Cinematography, Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer and Best Film. 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022: From Krithi Shetty to Jani Master, Check Out the Full List of Winners.

