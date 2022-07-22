Dhanush wished Suriya and team Soorarai Pottru for their historic win at the 68th National Film Awards. The Gray Man star called it a 'big day for Tamil cinema' after SP achieved an iconic win at the event. For the unversed, Soorarai Pottru won major accolades of Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Production, Best Music Director, and Best Screenplay. 68th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar Congratulates Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Soorarai Pottru Team for Winning Big.

Check It Out:

A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 22, 2022

