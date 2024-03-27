Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, is one of the most talked-about films. The Malayalam survival drama, directed by Blessy, will be released tomorrow (Thursday). Veteran actor Kamal Haasan recently attended the special screening of the film and shared his review in a video shared by the makers on X (formerly known as Twitter). Kamal Haasan praised the filmmaker, adding, 'You feel like drinking more water. Your thirst for making a different kind of cinema is also seen.' He wrapped up by calling The Goat Life an 'excellent film'. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Review: Mani Ratnam Calls Director Blessy’s Film a Visual Spectacle, Praises Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Performance (Watch Video).

Check Out Kamal Haasan's Review:

One of India's finest actors with 3 national awards @IKamalHaasan garu speaks his heart out while praising the efforts and dedication of #TheGoatLife team in bringing the extraordinary story to life ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Grand release on 28th March. Book your tickets now! 🎟️… pic.twitter.com/d3cns6nVCv — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)