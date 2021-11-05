Makers of Acharya drop Neelambari song's lyrical video featuring Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde's loving chemistry. It also showcases the duo's BTS moments which are the highlight of the song. Neelambari is crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behara. The lyrics of this romantic number are penned by Ananth Sriram and this soothing song will instantly make you fall in love with it for all the right reasons.

Acharya Song Neelambari Lyrical Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)