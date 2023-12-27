Actor Vishal, often the subject of fan curiosity regarding his personal life, sparked intrigue when a video featuring him alongside a mystery woman emerged on X. Fans speculated if this footage was part of a promotional strategy for his upcoming film. Known for swift clarifications, Vishal has remained silent about the video, leaving followers in suspense. Ramesh Bala, an industry tracker, shared the clip on his X account, captioning it, "Is that Actor @VishalKOfficial walking with someone in NYC." The video portrays Vishal in a maroon hoodie and jeans, strolling with a companion similarly attired, admiring Christmas lights and engaged in conversation. Vishal and Lakshmi Menon Are Not Getting Married, Thupparivaalan Actor Issues Clarification Over ‘Baseless’ Wedding News (View Post).

See Actor Vishal With Mystery Woman in NYC:

Is that Actor @VishalKOfficial walking with someone in NYC 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ddMESEuKOq — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 26, 2023

