On February 20, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal confirmed his reunion with director Jeethu Joseph for Drishyam 3. Sharing the exciting news, he posted, “The Past Never Stays Silent. Drishyam 3 Confirmed!” Now, actress Meena has also re-shared the announcement, confirming her return as Rani George – Georgekutty’s (Mohanlal) wife and mother to Anju (Ansiba Hassan) and Anu (Esther Anil). Following the revelation, Meena posted a ‘Good Vibes Only’ selfie on her Instagram Story, featuring a no-makeup look with Lord Krishna’s idol in the background. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to announce the full cast, shooting schedule and release date. ‘Drishyam 3’ Confirmed! Mohanlal’s George Kutty Returns for Another Nail-Biting Ride To Save His Family in Threequel to Jeethu Joseph’s Blockbuster Thriller – Check Announcement.

Meena About ‘Drishyam 3’

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@meenasagar16)

‘Good Vibes Only’

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@meenasagar16)

