Karnan's success has made the film industry elated during these pandemic times. Fuelled by the same, Dhanush has announced another film with director Mari Selvaraj. Pre-production work is on as of now while the shoot will commence next year.

Check out Dhanush's tweet here...

Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on, Shoot will commence next year. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 23, 2021

