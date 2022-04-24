Ajith Kumar and Shalini Ajith are one of the most adorable couples of Kollywood. This power couple has always managed to win audiences hearts. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, fans have shared their throwback pictures on Twitter and extended heartfelt wishes to this evergreen couple. Take a look at some of the posts below. Actress Shamlee Shares A Candid Picture Of Ajith Kumar Kissing Shalini And It Takes Internet By Storm.

Evergreen Couple

#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI

A Match Made In Heaven

Perfect Together

22 Years Of Marital Bliss

22 Years of Togetherness and it will continue for Years😍 Happy 22'nd Wedding anniversary #Ajithkumar Sir and #ShaliniAjith Mam..🤍🤎#AK61 #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/8R4xQwMLLf — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB - SALEM (@AFC_Salem) April 24, 2022

