According to the latest buzz, Thala Ajith is back home after undergoing unexpected minor surgery at a private hospital. Reportedly, the Vidaa Muyarchi actor is doing absolutely well and has been discharged from the Apollo Hospital in Chennai. For the unaware, the superstar was hospitalised as he underwent surgery following the diagnosis of a small tumour in his nerve. Ajith Kumar Health Update: Vidaa Muyarchi Actor Undergoes Minor Surgery Following Diagnosis of a Small Tumour – Reports.

Ajith Kumar Is Back Home From Hospital

Thala #Ajithkumar back to home and he is doing perfectly alright 💕#VidaaMuyarchi final schedule starting from next week in Azerbaijan ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bstrReHKjb — Kolly Corner (@kollycorner) March 9, 2024

