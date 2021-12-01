Valimai star Ajith Kumar has issued an official statement to media, fans, and others and has requested all to not add any prefix before his name. In the note, he mentioned that he would like to be denoted as Ajith Kumar or AK. He also added not to use Thala or any other prefix with his name. FYI, the actor is popularly called as Thala Ajith.

Ajith Kumar's Statement:

