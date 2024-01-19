South heartthrob Varun Tej Konidela is celebrating his birthday on January 19, and on this special day, he is receiving heartfelt wishes from his loved ones on social media. Allu Arjun wished the Operation Valentine star in the sweetest way possible. Allu took to his social media handles and shared a photo of him posing with Varun. In the picture, the duo looked dapper in their stylish outfits. The Pushpa 2 actor captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my sweetest cousin @IAmVarunTej!" Notably, Varun has been receiving an outpouring of warm wishes from his devoted fans on social media. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Allu Arjun and His Family Jet Off to Italy For Star-Studded Event! (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun Wishes Varun Tej On His Birthday:

Happy birthday to my sweetest cousin @IAmVarunTej! pic.twitter.com/fJ38Beje1d — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 19, 2024

