The 1992 film Yodha is the first of the very rare Malayalam movies that AR Rahman had composed music for, with the fast-paced fun track "Padakali" still being a rage. Recent during an AR Rahman Live in Concert event at Abu Dhabi, singers Haricharan and Benny Dayal performed to this song, and during the famous 'war' portion, AR Rahman himself dropped in and joined in the singing. Needless to say, this was definitely a treat for all the spectators there. AR Rahman Birthday Special: From Deadpool 2 to Lord of War, 7 Times Hollywood Memorably Borrowed Music Maestro’s Indian Musical Gems.

Watch the Video posted by Haricharan on his social media:

Here's the original song for those who haven't watched it before:

