Aranmanai 4, the upcoming horror-comedy written and directed by Sundar C, features him as the lead actor alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Raashii Khanna, and others. The makers recently unveiled a new poster confirming the Tamil film’s theatrical release in April. However, there are reports suggesting that Aranmanai 4 may now be preponed to April 11, contrary to earlier rumours indicating an April 26 release. Movie buffs eagerly await an official confirmation regarding the film’s release date. Aranmanai 4 First Look Poster Out! Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna's Supernatural Horror Film to Hit Theatres on Pongal 2024 (View Pic).

Aranmanai 4 Release Poster

The Release Date Buzz

(Photo Credits: X/@Chrissuccess)

