Fans are eagerly waiting to hear the official announcement on the new director of Ajith Kumar’s film AK62. Ever since Vignesh Shivan (who was initially onboard to direct the film) removed AK62 from his Twitter bio, fans are keen to hear the updates. But amidst all of it, new pictures of Ajith have surfaced online. It shows him posing at a beach in Portugal and another one at airport. There are many more in which fans can be posing with the actor. Vignesh Shivan Removes Ajith’s AK62 From His Twitter Bio; Netizens Expect Official Announcement From Lyca Productions Soon.

AK62 Star Ajith Kumar

Ajith With Fans

