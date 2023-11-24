Actor Asif Ali encountered an injury while undergoing stunt training for the film Tiki Taka, directed by Rohith VS. The mishap occurred during the shooting, causing a knee injury that necessitated immediate medical attention. Quickly admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, Asif Ali is set for a three-month recovery post-surgery. Reuniting after successful collaborations on Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, Asif Ali and Rohith VS have joined forces again for Tiki Taka. With 12 action-packed sequences, the film stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role, known for her performance in Godha. The ensemble cast includes Harishree Ashokan, Lukman, Sanjana Nataraj, Santhosh Pratap, among others. Kasargold Teaser: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan’s Film Glimpses How the Dynamic of Friendship Changes in This Action-Filled Drama (Watch Video).

See Asif Ali's Latest News Here:

#AsifAli had a severe ACL injury while filming #TikiTaka and has been advised for a 3 months rest post surgery. Wishing him a speedy recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UCSc7pq7Bj — Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) November 24, 2023

