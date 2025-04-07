Lahore Qalandars have unveiled their home and away jerseys ahead of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025. The two-time PSL champions took to social media to reveal the designs which the players will sport in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League that starts on April 11. The Lahore Qalandars' home jersey features their trademark green colour with the shirt featuring several significant symbols, including that of the famous Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore and also a map of the city. The Lahore Qalandars' away jersey is red in colour. Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi and star players Fakhar Zaman and Sikandar Raza among others were seen posing in the home jersey at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. LQ Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Lahore Qalandars Matches in Pakistan Super League 10 and Venue Details.

Lahore Qalandars Unveil Home and Away Jerseys For PSL 2025

Our home and away jerseys for HBL PSL 10. And a closer look at the design 🔍 What’s the verdict? pic.twitter.com/AquNQ9Prcx — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) April 6, 2025

Lahore Qalandars Stars Pose in Official Jersey for PSL 2025

Qalandars, the wait is over! 🎽 Presenting Lahore Qalandars’ official jersey for HBL PSL 10 🔥 Do you like it? pic.twitter.com/ne9wLg6TN5 — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)