Tollywood handsome hunk Naga Chaitanya aka Chay celebrates his 35th birthday today (November 23). To make the day even special, the makers of his upcoming film Bangarraju have released the teaser of the movie. The opening of the teaser features the actor’s father Akkineni Nagarjuna and then we can see a stylish entry of the birthday boy. He plays the character Chinna Bangarraju and his vibrant avatar will surely leave his fans entertained in this film directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

Watch The Teaser Of Bangarraju Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)