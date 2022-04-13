Vijay plays the role of a RAW officer, Veera Raghavan, in Beast. It features Pooja Hegde as his love interest, Preethi. The hostage drama directed by Nelson Dilipkumar has been hailed for the performances put forth by the lead cast, however, the narrative has turned out to be bland. Many critics have labelled as the storyline of Beast as weak. Beast Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay Is in Absolutely Fine Knick in Nelson’s Hostage Thriller That Refuses To Take Itself Seriously (LatestLY Exclusive).

Hindustan Times – If only the stylish treatment was strongly complemented by good writing, especially a stronger antagonist, the film wouldn’t have disappointed at places. As much as Nelson tries to stick to his storytelling template by introducing characters who aid the hero in the rescue mission just like in his last film Doctor; these aren’t as funny and memorable as they were in that film.

Times Of India – In his previous films, Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor, director Nelson mined humour out of situations that hardly would have come across as funny on paper. In Beast, too, he takes a backdrop that is serious - a hostage situation - and tries to make it funny. But this time, he is far from successful.

Firstpost – Vijay is known for being exuberant on screen. But Veera Raghavan rarely speaks. He is a man of action, quite literally -- he shoots more than he speaks.

Greatandhra.com – Director Nelson does the same in “Beast”. Despite having Vijay as the hero, he has focused on the main plot with little or no deviation from it and has avoided other elements. That is the notable positive part of the film.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)