The first look poster and title of Pawan Kalyan's next Telugu film is out. Titled as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, the flick is to be helmed by Harish Shankar, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. In the poster, we can see Pawan on a bike, posing in front of the India Gate. The cool look of Pawan is surely intriguing as the tagline of the movie says, 'This time it's not just Entertainment.'

Check Out the Tweet Below:

PAWAN KALYAN - HARISH SHANKAR REUNITE: FIRST LOOK OF NEW FILM... #PawanKalyan and director #HarishShankarS collaborate for a new #Telugu film... Titled #BhavadeeyuduBhagatSingh... Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar... #FirstLook poster... pic.twitter.com/5tk0ZYGbxS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2021

