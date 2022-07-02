The grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 will be held tomorrow, July 3. The top six contestants competing for the title and prize money worth Rs 50 lakh are Riyas Salim, Dilsha Prasannan, Muhammad Diligent Blesslee, Lakshmi Priya, Sooraj Thelakkad and Dhanya Mary Varghese. Fans are rooting for Riyas to win the controversial reality show hosted by Mohanlal. Sharing about his stint on the show, Twitterati states that Riyas deserves to win Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Jasmine Moosa Quits Mohanlal’s Reality Show; Twitterati Demands To Get Back Dr Robin Radhakrishnan.

Riyas Deserves To Win

He is voice of so many ❤️ He is the hope for a change.. we will fight till this toxicity ends ❤️ He made his haters to his fans.. he completely deserving to win this season of malayalam bigg boss season 4 Pls vote for riyas🙌 #riyassalim #biggbossmalayalam #BBMS4 pic.twitter.com/vKN9MIryrl — Iamacn (@AryaCN4) July 2, 2022

Most Real Contestant

Riyas Is Unconventional

