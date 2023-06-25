As fans await updates on Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller, the superstar shared a tweet and have brightened up fans’ day. He tweeted ‘Captain Miller first look’ with an hourglass emoji. Guess, the first look will be out today! It was in early May when the makers of this Tamil flick had confirmed that the first look of Arun Matheswaran’s directorial will be dropped in June. Captain Miller: Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable in Long Hair and Beard at Airport, Fans Believe It’s His New Look for Arun Matheswaran’s Film (View Pics).

Captain Miller Update

Captain Miller first look ⏳ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 25, 2023

