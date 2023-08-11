The first single from Chandramukhi 2 titled "Swagathaanjali" is out! Starring Kangana Ranaut as a dancer in King's court, the soulful melody is sung by Sreenidhi Tirumala. The track is composed by MM Keeravaani. The video sees Kangana in ethnic wear flaunting her classical dance skills. Directed by P Vasu, the movie features Raghava Lawrence as the male lead. Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's Film to Release on Ganesh Chaturthi; Check Out New Poster!

Watch "Swagathaanjali" Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)