Chiranjeevi has been conferred with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India on Sunday, November 20. PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the Tollywood Megastar on Twitter. He tweeted, “Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations.” IFFI 2022: Chiranjeevi Honoured With Indian Film Personality of the Year Award!

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Chiranjeevi

Feel Immensely Honoured and Humbled, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji. Very grateful for your kind words! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/RImjGfgWIM — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 21, 2022

