See Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case Trailer Here:

In a startling turn of events, a serene town in Kerala reels from a string of murders, each clue directing suspicion towards the amiable Jolly Joseph. Known for her affable nature, Jolly's sudden entanglement in this web of suspicion has left the community baffled. Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case, this gripping saga will release on Netflix on December 22, 2023, promising an unraveling of secrets, lies, and the haunting question: did the beloved Jolly conceal a darker, lethal side? Falimy Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How To Watch Basil Joseph’s Malayalam Film Online .

A small town in Kerala is shaken by a series of murders and all evidence points to Jolly Joseph. Did the chatty, friendly, much loved Jolly really play a game of secrets, lies and poison?

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case, streaming from 22nd Dec, only on Netflix in… pic.twitter.com/sPtFE4z1aB

— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 13, 2023