In a startling turn of events, a serene town in Kerala reels from a string of murders, each clue directing suspicion towards the amiable Jolly Joseph. Known for her affable nature, Jolly's sudden entanglement in this web of suspicion has left the community baffled. Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case, this gripping saga will release on Netflix on December 22, 2023, promising an unraveling of secrets, lies, and the haunting question: did the beloved Jolly conceal a darker, lethal side? Falimy Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How To Watch Basil Joseph’s Malayalam Film Online.

 See Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)