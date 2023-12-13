Falimy is the comedy drama directed by debutant Nithish Sahadev. The film stars Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Manju Pillai, among others. This Malayalam film, which released in theatres on November 17, is now all set to arrive on the streaming giant, Disney+ Hotstar. Falimy will arrive on the OTT platform on December 15 and it will stream from midnight. Falimy Trailer: Basil Joseph’s Film Promises a Hilarious yet Thoughtful Family Drama (Watch Video).

Falimy On Hotstar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)