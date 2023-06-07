Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty's movie Custody is all set to arrive on OTT platform soon. The Venkat Prabhu directional will be streaming on Prime Video from June 9. The flick released in theatres during May 2023 and also stars Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj playing important roles. Custody Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya's Thriller Is Disappointment for Critics Who Call It 'Predictable'.

Custody on Prime Video:

embark on a heart-pounding journey with constable Siva as he works his way through a web of corruption, betrayal, and lies! 👮‍♂#CustodyOnPrime, June 9 pic.twitter.com/oosDXGXjE8 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 7, 2023

