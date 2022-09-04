It is going to be a super Sunday for all fans of Mahesh Babu. The superstar is appearing on Dance India Dance Telugu along with his daughter Sitara. The makers have dropped the promo of the episode that highlights the fun moments. The episode would be aired today, September 4, at 9pm on Zee Telugu. Mahesh Babu Photographed With Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on the Sets of Dance India Dance Telugu (View Pics).

Watch The Promo Of Dance India Dance Telugu:

First appearance on TV with Sitara! Thank you @ZeeTVTelugu for this absolutely incredible memory... My best wishes to all the participants of #DIDTelugu!! Coming this Sunday, Sep 4th at 9pm on Zee Telugu!#SSMBxSitaraForDIDTeluguhttps://t.co/COjpZ6Wng6 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 3, 2022

