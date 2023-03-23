What happens when two big starts from South promote their films together? Well, they make things uber cool, obviously! Recently, Natural star Nani and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja are seen promoting their film Dasara and Ravanasura but in a different way. They matched their steps to promote their upcoming movies. in a cross-promotion and we are loving it. While Dasara is a PAN-Indian film, Ravanasura is a regional film. Nani posted this short video with Ravi Teja on his social media handles which is now getting all the attention of the netizens. He captioned it with, ''Bhai se miloge tho ek step toh bantha hai''. Dasara: Keerthy Suresh Gifts Gold Coins of 10 Grams Each to 130 Unit Members - Reports.

Check The Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)