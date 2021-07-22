Ahead of South Superstar Suriya's Birthday, Etharkkum Thunindhavan makers share the first look of the actor in his 40th movie and fans would love to see his rustic raw avatar. Suriya 40 which is titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan marks the actor's collaboration with director Pandiraj.

Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan First Look Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)