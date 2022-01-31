Etharkkum Thunindhavan director Pandiraj took to Twitter and shared a new poster from the upcoming movie. In the new poster, we can see Suriya in a fierce and strong avatar. While sharing the new poster, Pandiraj confirmed ET will release in theatres only. The release date of the Tamil-language action thriller will be unveiled soon!

Check Out The New Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)