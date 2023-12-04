Ahead of the grand release of Extra – Ordinary Man, the makers have dropped the lyrical video of the vibrant dance track titled as “Ole Ole Paapaayi”. The song showcases Nithiin and Sreeleela setting the dance floor on fire with their hot dance moves and scintillating chemistry. “Ole Ole Paapaayi”, a fast-paced number, has been composed by Harris Jayaraj, and sung by Ram Miriyala and Priya Hemesh. Extra–Ordinary Man Teaser: Nithiin and Sreeleela’s Film Promises To Be an Entertaining Ride; Vakkantham Vamsi’s Directorial To Release in Theatres on December 8 (Watch Video).

Watch The Lyrical Video Of “Ole Ole Paapaayi” Song Below:

