Ram Charan posted a tweet about the G20 Summit at which he was present, along with a picture from the event. In his tweet he said that he is grateful he got to be there and "showcase the richness of our rooted culture & mysticism through our films". He also tagged G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. And Amitabh Kant, the former CEO of NITI Aayog. Ram Charan Dances to RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ with Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae Bok.

View Ram Charan's Tweet:

I am truly grateful for the opportunity to showcase the richness of our rooted culture & mysticism through our films at the G20 Summit. Indian Cinema possesses a unique beauty in its ability to impart valuable life lessons through highly relatable content. @kishanreddybjp Garu… pic.twitter.com/IPBxu0Mi40 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 24, 2023

