JR32 has been titled as Genie. The film helmed by Arjunan Jr will feature Jayam Ravi in the lead, co-starring Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi. The music of this pan-Indian film, produced by Vels Film International, has been composed by AR Rahman. The production house has not just announced the title, but even shared pics on Twitter from the pooja ceremony. Iraivan: Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara's Highly Anticipated Film Set To Release In Theaters on August 25.

JR32 Titled As Genie

Genie Pooja Ceremony

