Ghani starring Varun Tej Konidela in the lead released in theatres today. The sports drama helmed by Kiran Korrapati features the actor in titular role, who wants to be boxing champion despite his mother’s apprehension. The film also features Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in key roles. This Telugu flick has however not managed to leave the critics impressed. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below.

Times of India – Ghani has a lot to offer when you look at the story but the narrative never manages to fully give in. Varun Tej has given better performances than he does in Ghani, but it’s not his fault because he doesn’t really get the scope to do so.

Pinkvilla – Much as the story toys with elements like multi-billion rupee punting stakes, mega conspiracies in the field of sports, and bloated machinations, 'Ghani' thoroughly lacks intrigue, gravitas, and emotional surges.

Mirchi9 – Everything is laid bare related to Ghani’s story within the opening fifteen minutes itself. We know where it’s headed and can second guess how. The challenge lies in coming up with something fresh concerning ‘how’ it reached the end. Unfortunately, we see nothing—the lack of making the drama appealing further compounds the effect.

Greatandhra.com – Such a flimsy thread needs a far gripping screenplay. New director Kiran Korrapati doesn’t get it right in the writing department. The first half of the film is devoted to Ghani’s secret boxing training, the bonding between mother and son, and the hero’s love track. The banal proceedings in the entire first half test our patience.

