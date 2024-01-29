Prasanth Varma's mythological superhero film featuring Teja Sajja, HanuMan, has emerged victorious at the box office. The movie was released in theatres on January 12 and has already crossed the landmark Rs 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office collections. The Hindi version of the Telugu language film has now made Rs 44.44 crore, while the collections of the Telugu version in the North Indian regions have soared up to Rs 2.43 crore. Hanuman, helmed by Prasanth Varma, is made under the banner of Prime Show Entertainment. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 16: Hindi Version of Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma’s Superhero Film Accumulates Rs 42.84 Crore; Telugu Version Garners Rs 2.40 Crore in North India.

HanuMan Box Office Collections:

#HanuMan puts up a healthy score in Weekend 3, despite reduction in screens / shows as well as a new opponent in #Fighter… [Week 3] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 44.44 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice#Telugu version in #NorthIndia [Week 3]:… pic.twitter.com/nnZBr27rkD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)