Prasanth Varma's superhero film HanuMan is still attracting audiences at the theatres even after spending more than two weeks in the theatres. Even with the release of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter on January 25, HanuMan has still managed to make good money in the following days. The Teja Sajja starrer mythological film has now made Rs 42.84 crore in its Hindi version, and the Telugu version collections in North India have also soared up to an impressive Rs 2.40 crore. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Hindi Version of Teja Sajja's Film Earns Rs 41.44 Crore; Telugu Version Makes Rs 2.38 Crore in North India.

HanuMan Box Office Collections:

