Hey Sinamika stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. The makers have shared a new poster featuring DQ and Aditi and revealed that a new romantic track will be released ahead of Valentine’s Day, on February 10. The song titled “Megham” is sung and composed by Govind Vasantha, whereas “Alalegase” is sung by Aravind Srinivas.

Hey Sinamika Song Megham/Alalegase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

