Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal's Hey Sinamika trailer is out and the Brinda directorial is a gripping romantic comedy, to say the least. In the film we see Dulquer playing an innocent house husband while his wife played by Aditi Rao Hydari wants to get rid of this relationship with a divorce. Kajal Aggarwal's entry makes things interesting.

Hey Sinamika Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)