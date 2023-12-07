Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles released in theatres today (Dec 7). Helmed by debutant Shouryuv, the story of the movie revolves around a doting father and his six-year-old take, whose lives take a drastic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else. Now, as per early reviews, the Telugu film is hit among fans. Netizens are calling the movie 'emotional' and also praising performances of the leads. Check out Hi Nanna's X (formerly called Twitter) review below. Hi Nanna Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Romantic Drama

'Beautiful'

'Impactful'

#HiNannaReview - Slow but Sensible M9 Rating: 2.75/5#HiNanna has an ending that is sure to win hearts due to its writing and performances. However, what happens before could have been more impactful. Nevertheless, it is still worth a watch. https://t.co/cfvH0LzyvI — M9.NEWS (@M9Breaking) December 7, 2023

'Emotional'

#HiNanna A Clean and Emotional Movie with a passable first half and good second half! Despite a slower narration style in the earlier parts of the movie and a typical flashback love story, the film mostly engages driven by superb BGM and performances. The last 30 minutes is the… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 6, 2023

'Heart-Wrenching'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)